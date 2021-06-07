The US Supreme Court unanimously dismisses ‘temporary protected’ residency claims.

Thousands of persons residing in the United States for humanitarian reasons are unable to petition to become permanent residents, according to a unanimous ruling by the United States Supreme Court.

Federal immigration law forbids persons who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from applying for “green cards” to stay in the nation permanently, wrote Justice Elena Kagan for the court.

People who have fled war-torn or disaster-stricken countries are eligible for the distinction.

They are protected from deportation and are able to work legally.

TPS status is granted to 400,000 persons from 12 nations.

TPS is a program that provides