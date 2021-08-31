The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $5 million to a Chinese national accused of selling fentanyl.

The State Department stated Monday that it is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest, conviction, or location of Chinese national Zhang Jian, who is accused of distributing fentanyl and managing the international criminal Zhang Drug Trafficking Organization.

After the overdose death of Bailey Henke, 18, in Grand Forks, North Dakota in January 2015, authorities discovered Zhang’s fentanyl trafficking operation, according to the Associated Press. In 2018, the Treasury Department sanctioned him and his biotech company, preventing him from doing business with Americans.

Out of approximately 30 people accused of supplying fentanyl, he is one of a number of Chinese and Canadian nationals.

According to the State Department, from 2013 to 2016, Zhang’s criminal organization “imported and disseminated controlled drugs and their analogues into” the United States, with him as the “primary leader and organizer.” According to the State Department, these acts resulted in the overdose deaths of four Americans, including Henke, in North Dakota, Oregon, New Jersey, and North Carolina, as well as “serious bodily harm to five additional Americans.”

“Hong Kong Zaron” is another moniker for Zhang. It was the first time the agency sanctioned an alleged fentanyl trafficker when he and his company were sanctioned in 2018.

Since 1986, the Justice Department’s narcotics incentive programs have resulted in the arrest of more than 75 persons, according to the department. Since then, more than $135 million has been paid out.

After Henke was discovered dead inside an apartment building, the investigation known as “Operation Denial” began.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and even little doses can be fatal. It’s authorized to use during surgeries and to treat persistent, severe pain in people like cancer patients. Fentanyl is frequently mixed with other hazardous narcotics in the illegal market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioid-related deaths climbed by over 15% from 2018 to 2019, accounting for approximately 73 percent of all opioid-related deaths in 2019, with fentanyl overdoses accounting for the majority of these deaths. Prince died in 2016 from a fentanyl overdose that was unintentional.

According to federal officials, China manufactures the majority of illicit fentanyl.

