The US seizes $6 million from a ransomware hacker suspected of targeting tens of thousands of businesses.

U.S. law enforcement agents confiscated an estimated $6 million in ransom payments from a suspected hacker, and the Justice Department is likely to announce charges against two individuals linked to the ransomware gang REvil on Monday.

CNN reported Monday that Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, will face prosecution for allegedly executing a REvil ransomware attack against Florida software firm Kaseya in July. Vasinskyi is accused of infecting up to 1,500 firms around the world, including at least 200 in the United States, in that campaign.

According to CNN, Vasinskyi and Yevgeniy Polyanin, a 28-year-old Russian national, are expected to be charged with conspiracy to conduct fraud and money laundering. According to reports, US authorities seized at least $6 million in connection with purported ransom money received by Polyanin as part of an investigation.

Vasinskyi was detained in Poland last month and is being imprisoned there while awaiting extradition processes in the United States, according to CNN. Polyanin remains at large. According to a Justice Agency advisory, the department will host a press conference later Monday “to make announcements on a serious law enforcement subject.”

REvil operators have been suspected of committing hacks that have cost US corporations millions of dollars, prompting the latest law enforcement onslaught. The FBI implicated the Russian-based gang for a ransomware attempt against JBS, which accounts for about a fifth of American beef output, in May.

REvil operatives were also linked to a May cyberattack on the US Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in widespread gas shortages along the East Coast, forcing the company to pay hackers $11 million to unlock their system and forcing JBS to temporarily shut down production in Australia, Canada, and the United States.

According to CNN, REvil reportedly demanded $50 million from Apple earlier this year after hacking one of its suppliers.

Authorities in Romania stated Monday, in tandem with the US news, that two alleged REvil hackers were caught last week after allegedly creating 5,000 infections and receiving 500,000 euros in ransom payments, according to Europol, the European law enforcement organization.

REvil was shut down late last month following a multi-nation cyber operation that left the US military’s hacking squad vulnerable. This is a condensed version of the information.