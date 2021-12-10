The US seeks public input on how to deal with family separation at the border.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent out a tweet asking for feedback on “ways to prevent migrant parents and legal guardians from being separated from their children at our border.”

Below that request was a link to a page where individuals may make a formal comment to the Interagency Task Force on Family Reunification, recommending measures for DHS to reduce the frequency of family separations.

DHS is seeking public opinion on how to keep migrant parents and legal guardians from being separated from their children at our border. This initiative will assist defend against the practice of purposely separating families that was practiced by the previous administration. https://t.co/cCN5V5y1Q3 — Department of Homeland Security (@DHSgov) 9th of December, 2021 In a statement, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “It is abhorrent to take children from their parents as a means of deterring migration.” “I’ve met with divided families and heard directly about the traumatic experiences they’ve had. We have a responsibility to reunite separated families and guarantee that this heinous practice is never repeated.” The public’s recommendations will be received until January 10, 2022. These comments will be used “to help prepare recommendations to President Biden” on how to prevent the federal government from using family separation as a deterrent to migration in the future, according to the DHS.

According to Border Report, an estimated 5,500 children were separated from their parents and legal guardians as a result of the Trump administration’s Zero Tolerance policy. According to CBS, as of October 10, the task group for family reunion had reunited 52 of the 1,000 to 1,500 families affected by the policy.

The DHS message was met with a lot of bewilderment from Twitter users. “Easy. It’s not a good idea. Bertha Bermdez Tapia, who describes herself on Twitter as a “PhD Candidate at University of Colorado, Boulder,” says, “Period.” “twittered “Is this some kind of joke? Why don’t you tell the agents not to separate them?” Jenn Budd, a “former senior Border Patrol agent/intelligence agent” according to her bio, reacted. Many of the other responses shared the same sentiments.

Despite the fact that his administration has been chastised for its management of immigration and the border, Biden has continued to propose plans to counteract the previous administration’s actions. The president stated that it was only a month ago. This is a condensed version of the information.