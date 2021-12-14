The US Navy is testing an unmanned sailboat off the coast of Jordan in order to keep an eye on maritime threats.

In the Red Sea off the coast of Jordan, the US Navy tested an unmanned wind and solar-powered sailboat. This is part of a program to incorporate modern unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into the 5th Fleet operations of the United States Navy.

According to The Drive, the Saildrone Explorer USV was released into the waves from the Royal Jordanian navy facility in Aqaba on Sunday as part of the Digital Horizon demonstration exercise.

This comes less than a month after both countries announced that the base would serve as a shared hub for Saildrone operations in the Red Sea. The US Navy expects that the drone sailboats would prove to be a useful new instrument in the fight against marine threats.

The task force’s commander, Navy Capt. Michael Brasseur, stated in a statement, “These are exciting times for Task Force 59 as we link up with the Royal Jordanian Navy to build our Red Sea operations base in Aqaba and deploy some of our new maritime robotics.”

The US Navy’s top command in the Middle East established Task Force 59 in September to oversee the employment of the service’s unmanned platforms, such as drones, surface vessels, and underwater vehicles, in the region.

The Saildrone Explorer is a 23-foot-long, 16-foot-tall USV powered entirely by wind. The ship holds a collection of solar-powered sensors that work together to provide a shared view of the surrounding oceans.

The Explorer has a three-knot average speed, but its creator, Saildrone of California, claims it has an effectively infinite range and can operate autonomously for at least a year, even in terrible weather.

“Our Saildrones use machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve maritime domain awareness, bringing a sustainable, zero-carbon solution to the digital horizon,” stated Brasseur.

The Explorer’s sensors and other technologies have not yet been revealed by the Navy. According to the Drive story, the Explorer has electro-optical cameras with machine learning-enabled autonomous target detection and various oceanographic sensors, citing Saildrone’s website.

The USV can assist the Navy’s capabilities in the Gulf of Aqaba, which borders Israel to the north and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula to the west, as well as Jordan to the east, thanks to its advanced technology and cost-effectiveness (the operational cost of Saildrone’s products is as low as $2,500 per day).

As dangers in and around the Red Sea, such as the Iranian-backed Houthi, the Gulf of Aqaba might become a chokepoint.