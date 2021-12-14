The US Navy has begun testing a sensor-laden, wind-powered’sailboat drone.’

The Navy has begun testing a new water-bound drone as unmanned boats continue to play an important role in the US military.

According to Military Times, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began testing a drone modeled after a sailboat on Sunday, dubbed the Saildrone Explorer. The Explorer, which is packed with sensors and propelled by wind, is presently being tested off the coast of Jordan in the Gulf of Aqaba.

“These are exciting times for Task Force 59 as we work with the Royal Jordanian Navy to create our Red Sea operations base in Aqaba and deploy some of our new maritime robots,” said Captain Michael Brasseur, head of NAVCENT’s new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence task force.

Saildrone, a California-based business, designed the boat, which is 23 feet long and 16 feet tall and can travel for up to a year. It uses solar power in addition to wind power for its many sensors. According to the Navy, the drone will aid widen lines of sight for its different larger ships while reducing their carbon footprint.

“Our Saildrones use machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve maritime domain awareness, bringing a sustainable, zero-carbon solution to the digital horizon,” Brasseur added.

In September, the Navy formed Task Force 59 with the goal of integrating unmanned drones into its fleet of ships. In October, tests were conducted in the Arabian Gulf (named “New Horizon”) and off the coast of Bahrain earlier this month.

The Navy’s statement said, “Ongoing evaluations of novel unmanned systems in the US 5th Fleet help spur discovery, innovation, and fleet integration.” “The US Navy is learning valuable lessons that will help them in their future operations. Because of its unique location, climate, and geopolitical importance, the Middle East provides a perfect setting for unmanned innovation through international collaboration. The Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Indian Ocean make up the world’s largest maritime alliance.” Off the coast of Hawaii, the US Coast Guard began testing drone watercraft manufactured by Saildrone in late 2020. In the past, their machines were put to the test on year-long data collection missions including travels between Hawaii and San Francisco. According to sources. This is a condensed version of the information.