The US military defends its approach to the Capitol insurgency.

A senior US Army officer defended the Pentagon’s response to the Capitol insurgency on January 6, telling a House of Representatives subcommittee that the National Guard’s deployment was delayed because it needed to adequately prepare for it.

Lieutenant General Walter Piatt also stated that senior military commanders had decided ahead of time that the military would have “no part” in determining election results.

The director of the Army staff, Lt Gen Piatt, repeated comments made by other senior military commanders regarding soldiers being deployed to ensure the voting process.

He explained that the Pentagon wants to be cautious in their response because of concerns about military helicopters flying low over Washington streets during protests over the police shooting of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

Lt Gen Piatt said it took several hours for National Guardsmen to be armed and given a plan for securing the Capitol. Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, attempting to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory from being certified.

“Two minutes is too long when people’s lives are on the line,” Lt Gen Piatt added. “However, we were unable to react to that urgent request since we were not in a position to do so. We had to re-prepare so that they would be ready for this new task when they arrived.”

Lt Gen Piatt’s testimony comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the probe into the tragic riots, in which a violent mob overran police, broke into the building, and hunted out politicians, would be stepped up.

After Senate Republicans vetoed legislation to create an independent commission, she said on Tuesday that the House “can’t wait any longer” to conduct a complete probe.

“Whether we have a commission today, tomorrow, or the following day in the Senate or not,” Ms Pelosi said, “the work of the committees will be very significant in what we’re seeking for the American people – the truth.”

A select committee on the January 6 attack is one possibility being considered, which would put a majority of Democrats in charge. (This is a brief piece.)