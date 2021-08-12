The US military believes that within two months, Afghanistan might be completely under Taliban control.

According to the Associated Press, the US military estimates Afghanistan might be completely under Taliban control within two months, based on the most recent internal research. America’s engagement in the country is set to cease on August 31.

The current situation in Afghanistan was examined in terms of how the Taliban is gaining territory and now controls around two-thirds of the country. On condition of anonymity, a defense official reviewed the evaluation with the Associated Press on Wednesday. In September, the Taliban could put pressure on Kabul, according to the report. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Taliban took control of three provincial capitals.

“No potential consequence, including the loss of Kabul, has to be inevitable,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson. “It doesn’t have to be this this. It all hinges on the Afghans’ ability to marshal political and military leadership to turn things around.”

President Joe Biden told reporters the day before Kirby’s remarks that Afghanistan must “fight for themselves, fight for their homeland.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Afghan government troops are crumbling far quicker than US military leaders expected when Biden authorized a full pullout just a few months ago. However, there is no enthusiasm in the White House, the Pentagon, or among the American public to try to halt the disaster, and it is likely too late.

Even if the conclusion appears to point to a Taliban takeover, Biden has made it clear that he has no intention of changing his mind about the decision he took last spring. American military leaders are not pressuring him to reconsider his position now that the majority of US soldiers have left and the Taliban are gaining ground on the battlefield. They understand that the president’s only serious alternative is to reignite the conflict he had already agreed to halt.

From 1996 until U.S. soldiers entered following the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban dominated the country. On Thursday, the insurgents overran the provincial capital for the tenth time in a weeklong push that has effectively handed them control of almost two-thirds of the country. Despite the fact that the insurgents lack an air force and are outmanned by Afghan defense forces trained by the United States, they have conquered terrain at a breakneck pace.

