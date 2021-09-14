The US made two phone calls in four months to reassure China that it would not attack during Trump’s presidency: Book.

According to a new book by two Washington Post journalists, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley made two calls to China over a four-month period to reassure the Asian nation that the US would not attack.

According to the duo’s book, Peril, Milley, the United States’ senior military official, made the calls on October 30, 2020, only days before the presidential election, and January 8, 2021, two days after the U.S. Capitol riot as Congress assembled to affirm Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Milley believes Trump suffered a mental decline after the election, according to a leaked passage from the book, and discussed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about possible protections against premature nuclear launches or military actions. Milley is also said to have urged top commanders to swear a “oath” to include him in any nuclear-weapons-related orders from Trump.

Milley informed General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, who was concerned about Trump’s conduct in his final weeks as president, that if the US attacked China, he would warn them first.

The second call to China, according to the book excerpt, was to reassure China of the US government’s stability, despite Li’s skepticism.

“We are 100 percent steady,” Milley assured him. Everything is in order. However, democracy can be clumsy at times.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Milley was appointed by Trump in 2018 and later incurred Trump’s fury when he expressed sorrow for taking part in a June 2020 photo op with the president after federal law enforcement removed a park near the White House of nonviolent demonstrators so Trump could stand at a nearby damaged church.

Milley did not respond to requests for comment right away. After firing Secretary of Defense Mike Esper and filling numerous senior positions with interim officeholders sympathetic to Trump, Milley issued his second warning to Beijing.

The book also provides new information on Trump’s efforts to maintain power despite losing the election to Biden.

Trump refused to concede, instead claiming that the election was rigged. He pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to certify the election results on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, an occasion that was later disrupted. This is a condensed version of the information.