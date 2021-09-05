The US is unsure who is aboard the planes being held in Afghanistan and has warned the Taliban to keep their word on evacuees.

Following reports that numerous planes would not be permitted to leave Afghanistan on Sunday, the US State Department cautioned the Taliban to maintain their promise on enabling refugees to leave.

A State Department spokesperson told This website that because they don’t have personnel on the ground, don’t have air assets in the country, and don’t control the airspace, they “don’t have a reliable means to confirm the basic details of charter flights,” such as who’s organizing them, how many people are on board, and where they plan to land, among other things.”

“We will hold the Taliban accountable for its promise to allow individuals to leave Afghanistan freely,” the statement read. “We are focused on acts not words, as we are with all Taliban vows, but we remind the Taliban that the entire world community is watching to see if they follow through on their promises.”

The State Department stated once again that it is ready to assist US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and at-risk Afghans in leaving the country.

“When it comes to charters, during the USMIL-led operation, we enabled the evacuation and transfer of thousands of these individuals onto charter planes from HKIA,” the statement added.

Many flights planned to evacuate hundreds of people from Afghanistan have reportedly been prevented from departing Afghanistan for several days by the Taliban.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.