The US is ‘preparing’ to tweak the COVID-19 vaccine for Omicron, according to Anthony Fauci.

As the new COVID-19 variation Omicron spreads across the globe, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated on Sunday that the US is ready to modify COVID-19 vaccines to account for the new strain. He did admit, though, that it isn’t certain whether it will be essential.

“We’re planning to [change the vaccines], but we might not have to,” Fauci said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized Omicron, which was first discovered in Botswana, as a “variant of concern.” As a result, the United States joined several other countries in imposing new travel restrictions on South Africa in order to limit the epidemic.

Omicron has a slew of changes that researchers fear could make it more contagious and potentially immune to medicines and treatments. However, experts are currently assessing the new variant’s potential impact because it’s unclear whether existing vaccines would provide adequate protection or whether new formulations will be required.

“Our South African colleagues are keeping an eye on this to see if it’s highly transmissible but doesn’t cause a serious disease, or does it cause the same level of severity as Delta and other variants?” “All of these are knowledge gaps that we are all over and will find out quite quickly,” Fauci explained.

Omicron is thought to have 32 spike protein mutations, compared to 13 to 17 in the Delta form, which makes it easier for the virus to enter the body.

Officials have expressed concern that the mutation could develop immunoescape mechanisms. However, further research is needed to determine whether the adaptation is neutral, risky, or less dangerous.

Fauci advised unvaccinated people to get completely vaccinated and fully vaccinated people to obtain the booster injection as the threat of Omicron looms over the United States, warning that the country might face a fifth wave if individuals refuse to take precautionary steps.

“Whether we’re in for a dismal or bleaker winter is going to be determined by what we do,” he said. “When you achieve a certain level of protection.” This is a condensed version of the information.