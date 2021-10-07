The US is ‘playing with fire’ on the debt ceiling, according to Citi and Nasdaq CEOs.

Economic heavyweights said the US debt ceiling is inescapable at a White House event on Wednesday, warning that Congress is “playing with fire” if it does not act.

“We simply can’t wait until the last minute to address this,” Citibank CEO Jane Fraser said. “Simply put, we are currently playing with fire, and our country has suffered considerably in recent years. The pandemic’s human and economic costs have been excruciating, and we don’t need another self-inflicted disaster.” President Joe Biden solicited the help of business leaders to encourage Republican senators to vote to raise the debt ceiling, calling filibuster threats “dangerous.” According to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, the United States is seeing “elevated market volatility.” Friedman told the president that she attributed this to the “uncertainty” created by the delay in suspending the debt ceiling.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Biden’s initiatives come amid reports that Democrats are considering changing Senate filibuster rules to circumvent Republicans. However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, restated his opposition to such a shift on Wednesday, thus ruling it out for Democrats.

According to Adena Friedman, CEO of the Nasdaq stock exchange, the financial markets have yet to completely reflect the drama in Washington, though there are hints that they are becoming uneasy.

Friedman told Obama, “We’re starting to see higher volatility in the markets, which can be somewhat due to the uncertainty that’s been imposed” by the delay in raising the debt ceiling.

The White House warned ahead of the meeting that if the borrowing ceiling isn’t raised, it may trigger an international financial crisis that the US might not be able to handle.

In a new report, the White House Council of Economic Advisers stated, “A default would send shock waves through global financial markets, likely causing credit markets globally to freeze up and stock markets to plummet.” “Employers all throughout the world would almost certainly have to start laying off employees.” Because many countries are currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting recession might be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, according to the analysis. It was obtained for the first time by. This is a condensed version of the information.