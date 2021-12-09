The US House of Representatives votes to sanction China for its treatment of Uyghurs.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise, the US House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,” which compels firms to prove “with clear and persuasive evidence” that any commodities imported from the region were not created using forced labor, was passed by the House 428-1.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told legislators before of the vote, “Right now, Beijing is conducting a vicious and growing campaign of persecution against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities.”

“Millions of people in Xinjiang and across China are subjected to heinous human rights violations, ranging from mass surveillance and disciplinary policing to mass torture, including solitary confinement and forced sterilization, as well as intimidation of journalists and activists who have dared to expose the truth.”

“And the Chinese government’s abuse of forced labor spreads across oceans to our shores and around the world,” she continued.

China has disputed the allegations made against it about the treatment of Uyghurs. Beijing had no immediate response to the House vote.

A similar bill was already approved by the US Senate, and the two will now need to be reconciled.

President Joe Biden will have to sign the bill into law, and it was unclear whether it received White House support.

The vote comes after the White House launched a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in protest of what it called China’s “genocide” of the Uyghur minority and other human rights violations, a move Beijing slammed.

The House also passed a resolution declaring that the International Olympic Committee “failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments” in the wake of concerns about the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault.