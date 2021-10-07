The US has threatened to sue government contractors who conceal computer system hacks.

According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department’s second-highest official indicated that if government contractors and other companies that get federal contracts hide breaches of their cybersystems, they could face legal action.

The government is preparing to sue under the False Claims Act, according to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. This law empowers the agency to take action against contractors who misappropriate federal funds by failing to disclose hacks or having insufficient cybersecurity standards.

According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department will also safeguard whistleblowers who come forward to disclose similar issues.

“For far too long, businesses have chosen silence over disclosure, erroneously believing that concealing a breach is less risky than bringing it to light and reporting it. Today, however, such is no longer the case “Monaco remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The department’s move, which was announced at the Aspen Cyber Summit, is part of a larger Biden administration effort to encourage contractors and private organizations to share information with the government about security breaches and to strengthen their own cybersecurity defenses. As the government battles ransomware assaults that have attacked essential infrastructure and big enterprises in the previous year, including a major fuel pipeline, officials have frequently emphasized the need for better private sector cooperation.

The proposal emphasizes the government’s view of cyberattacks as destructive not only to a single corporation but to the American population as a whole, especially in light of recent attacks on a major gasoline pipeline and a meat processor.

“We’re going to go after individuals who are entrusted with government monies and who are entrusted to operate on sensitive government systems who fail to fulfill required cybersecurity requirements,” Monaco added.

Monaco has also announced the formation of a new cryptocurrency enforcement squad within the department, comprised of cybersecurity and money laundering professionals, with the goal of undermining the financial environment that fuels ransomware assaults and the criminal hacker gangs who perpetrate them.

The move follows Treasury Department penalties imposed last month on a virtual currency brokerage based in Russia, which officials said helped at least eight ransomware groups launder virtual cash.

Monaco's participation occurred just hours after she encouraged Congress to approve legislation creating a national standard for in a CNBC editorial piece.