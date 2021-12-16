The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese biotech and surveillance firms for their treatment of Uyghurs.

Officials from the United States said on Thursday that they would impose penalties on several Chinese biotech and surveillance firms, alleging their use of technology to further oppress Uyghur Muslims.

The Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutions will be added to the US Department of Commerce’s “entity list,” preventing American companies from selling parts to them without a license.

The firms were blacklisted, according to officials, because they used their technologies against the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority living in China’s Xinjiang province. China has been accused of genocide and other crimes against the Uyghurs by governments and human rights organizations all over the world, including torture, forced labor, and forced sterilization.

According to various federal authorities’ evaluations, the military academy and its institutes “employ biotechnology techniques to serve Chinese military end uses and end users, including claimed brain-control weaponry.”

According to the Associated Press, U.S. intelligence has established that the Chinese government uses a surveillance system that includes biometric facial recognition to monitor Xinjiang citizens. They went on to say that the government possesses DNA samples for all inhabitants aged 12 to 65.

According to the unidentified official, the US Treasury Department would shortly sanction seven more “Chinese businesses.”

“Biotechnology and medical innovation are scientific pursuits that can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] has chosen to employ these technologies in order to maintain control over its citizens and to suppress members of ethnic and religious minorities “Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement. “We cannot allow US commodities, technology, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be misdirected to applications that are detrimental to US national security,” said the White House. Last Monday, the Treasury Department put a prohibition on US investment in SenseTime, a Chinese facial recognition business, due to worries that the technology was being used to repress Uyghurs.

Last Monday, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of China’s forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, alleging “egregious human rights abuses and crimes in Xinjiang.” Athletes from the United States will compete, but Biden will not send the normal delegation of dignitaries.

This week, the government also stated that it supports bipartisan legislation prohibiting imports into. This is a condensed version of the information.