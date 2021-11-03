The US has given Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 its final approval.

The Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine can now be given to children aged 5 to 11 in the United States, according to US health officials, in a step welcomed by President Joe Biden as a “turning point” in the fight against the pandemic.

The vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration just days later, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed it up, paving the way for up to 28 million children to be vaccinated.

The government was far ahead of the decision, having already procured enough dosages for children aged 5 to 11 and begun shipping them across the country.

In a statement provided by the White House, Biden said, “Today, we have achieved a turning point in our struggle against Covid-19.”

Vaccinating younger children will have a positive impact “allowing parents to stop worrying about their children for months, and reducing the extent to which children spread the illness to others It is a significant step forward in our fight against the virus for our country “The president resumed his speech.

He said that the government had already secured enough vaccine for every child in the United States, and that officials had begun packing and delivering millions of pills over the weekend.

“Over the next several days, the program will build up, and it will be completely operational by the week of November 8,” he stated.

The vaccine will still be administered in two three-week intervals. The dosage for the younger age groups has been reduced to 10 micrograms per injection, compared to 30 micrograms for the older age groups.

When compared to the purple caps on the vials for older groups, the caps on the children’s vials will be orange, making them immediately identifiable.

“As a mother, I encourage parents who have doubts about the vaccination to speak with their pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the significance of having their children vaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

Some parents, on the other hand, were impatient.

A group of six children were among the first in the US to receive the vaccine late Tuesday at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

A group of six children were among the first in the US to receive the vaccine late Tuesday at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

Liz Cronin, a mother, told AFP, "I could cry." "We've all been waiting for our kids to regain some sort of normalcy for such a long time." Kareem Omar, a six-year-old, described the shooting "Do it for the sake of America," he says, "it doesn't actually hurt. Because it benefits America and the rest of the world, life is better for everyone on the planet."