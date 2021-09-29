The US government has declared 23 species extinct as scientists warn of an extinction crisis.

Officials reported on Wednesday that 23 birds, fish, and other species had become extinct in the United States, a significant blow to the country’s ecological variety.

Wildlife officials only declare an animal extinct as a last resort, but scientists with the US government say there is no indication of the almost two dozen species currently listed as extinct. They went on to say that as the planet warms, climate change and environmental stresses could lead to further extinctions, endangering fragile plant and animal communities.

“When I see one of those very uncommon ones, it often crosses my mind that I might be the last person to see this animal,” said Anthony “Andy” Ford, a freshwater mussel biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Tennessee.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was possibly the most well-known of the species declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The woodpecker left with a bang, making unsubstantiated appearances in recent decades that sparked a flurry of ultimately unsuccessful searches in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida marshes.

Others, such as the flat pigtoe, a freshwater mussel found in the southeastern United States, were only spotted a few times in the wild before disappearing, implying that by the time they were given a name, they were already extinct.

According to Cornell University bird biologist John Fitzpatrick, principal author of a 2005 research that claimed the woodpecker had been recovered in eastern Arkansas, “little is gained and much is lost” with an extinction pronouncement.

“Keeping a bird this famous and indicative of the Southeast’s big old-growth forests on the endangered species list focuses attention on it, keeps states thinking about habitat management on the off chance it still exists,” he added.

According to Craig Hilton-Taylor of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Switzerland-based organization that tracks extinctions worldwide, the ivory-billed woodpecker isn’t in the extinction column since it’s conceivable the birds still exist in Cuba.

If extinction is announced prematurely, according to Hilton-Taylor, there may be unanticipated but harmful repercussions. He explained, “Suddenly the [conservation]money is no longer there, and then you actually push it to extinction because you stop investing in it.”

