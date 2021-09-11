The US Department of Education is looking into whether Florida’s mask mandate ban is harming disabled students.

The Office for Civil Rights of the United States Department of Education is investigating whether Florida’s ban on mask mandates in schools violates federal civil rights statutes that protect students with disabilities.

The investigation focuses on whether the Florida Department of Education is “preventing school districts in the state from addressing or meeting the needs of students with disabilities,” according to the statement.

“As a result of Florida’s policy, which requires public schools and school districts to enable parents or legal guardians to opt their child out of mask mandates aimed to lower the risk of catching COVID-19 in school,” the investigation began.

A federal judge heard arguments from Governor Ron DeSantis’ lawyer on Wednesday, who is demanding that a case filed by parents of disabled children be dismissed. The parents filed a lawsuit in Florida in response to DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring pupils to wear face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The lawsuit’s 12 parents are being represented by Miami attorneys Matthew Dietz and Stephanie Langer.

In the lawsuit acquired by the Miami Herald, Dietz and Langer stated, “If students with disabilities cannot walk to school securely, then no one can go to school safely.”

“Because the governor is attempting to impose the order and regulations on these districts and board members, my children are always exposed to the risk of the rules changing until he is forced to stop. Dietz stated, “He has accused them of breaking the law.”

DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, and the Florida Department of Education, as well as school boards in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Alachua, Hillsborough, Orange, Pasco, and Volusia counties, are being sued by the parents.

Similar investigations investigating whether indoor mask mandate prohibitions are discriminatory toward students with disabilities who are at a heightened risk of serious sickness from COVID-19 were begun by the DOE on August 30 in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

“The Department has heard from parents across the country—particularly parents of students with disabilities and underlying medical conditions—about how state bans on universal indoor masking are endangering their children and preventing them from accessing in-person learning equally,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. This is a condensed version of the information.