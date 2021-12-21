The US current account deficit increased by $16.5 billion in the third quarter, reaching its highest level in 15 years.

The US current account deficit increased by 8.3%, or $16.5 billion, in the third quarter, pushing the total to its largest level in 15 years.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its most recent data on the US current account deficit on Tuesday. The current account deficit monitors the inflows and outflows of goods between the United States and the rest of the globe.

It was discovered that the ultimate figure for the third quarter of 2021 was $214.8 billion. This amount is higher than the 3.5 percent recorded in the second quarter, accounting for 3.7 percent of total GDP.

According to the BEA, the current account deficit widened in the third quarter due to a lower services surplus and higher secondary income deficits.

When the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, it wreaked havoc on global trade, and the effects are still being felt today in supply chain bottlenecks that are leading to inflation in the United States and worldwide. Despite this, the BEA reported that nearly every category of commodities imported increased for the fifth time in a row in the third quarter.

A bigger current account deficit corresponds to a wider trade deficit, which was also recorded in December.

The BEA announced on Dec. 7 that the trade deficit had decreased by 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion. Meanwhile, the politically sensitive trade deficit with China decreased by $3.2 billion to $28.3 billion, while US exports increased by $2.8 billion to $13.8 billion. China’s imports decreased by $400 million.