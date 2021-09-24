The US Air Force has confirmed that five B-21 Raider bombers are being built at the Northrop Grumman plant.

The United States Air Force is building five B-21 Raider bombers at the Northrop Grumman plant in California, according to the service’s top civilian. Until previously, the Air Force has officially acknowledged two B-21 test planes in production.

According to Defense News, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall made the vital announcement during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in Maryland on Monday.

“At Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, five test aircraft are currently being produced on the B-21 production line,” he stated. “You will never hear me offer optimistic program projections. All initiatives have risk, and the B-21 is no exception. “However, the program is making strong progress toward real fielded capability at this time,” Kendall noted.

The B-21 program has been cloaked in mystery since its inception in 2014.

The B-21s, which are expected to enter service in 2027, can deploy conventional and nuclear missiles in both stand-off and direct assault modes. Its innovative design will let it to carry out duties such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic attack, command and control, and others.

At least 100 B-21 bombers have been ordered by the Air Force.

The new Long Range Strike-Bomber (LRS-B) was first revealed by the Department of Defense in October 2015. It was then agreed that Northrop Grumman Corporation would be awarded the contract. The bomber was later nicknamed B-21 “Raider” in commemoration of World War II’s Doolittle Raiders.

The first flight of the stealth bomber was originally scheduled for December 2021, but was then pushed back to mid-2022.

The first Raider hasn’t achieved final assembly yet, according to Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director Randall Walden, who told Air Force Magazine in January. “However, it’s starting to resemble a bomber. The Air Force will be able to test the airframe on the second jet, which is currently progressing down the production line,” Randall explained.

He explained, “The second one is actually more about structures and overall structural capability.” He continued, “We’ll go in and bend it, we’ll test it to its limits, make sure the design, manufacture, and production line make sense.”

Though performance data are still being kept under wraps, the B-21 Raider is likely to exceed the B-2, which uses low-observable stealth technology to penetrate extensive anti-air defenses.

In addition to flying at subsonic speeds, sources claim that by countering, B-21s can remain undiscovered for longer periods of time.