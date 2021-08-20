The ‘Untrustworthy’ German Terrorist Who Gave Mohammed Atta His Computer

On August 20, German citizen Said Bahaji bought a plane ticket from Hamburg to Karachi, Pakistan, via Istanbul, on September 3rd. While the 9/11 hijackers were in the United States, Bahaji, Mohammed Atta’s roommate in Hamburg, gave support. He fled Germany just days before 9/11 and was a wanted man until his death in 2013 along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Bahaji was the Hamburg group’s only German citizen. He was educated in Morocco before returning to Germany to attend the Technical University of Hamburg-Harburg for college. He served in the German Army for five months until being medically discharged. In 1999, he met Atta at the University, and the two petitioned the school to construct a Muslim prayer space. With the 9/11 hijackers, he went to the al Quds mosque in Hamburg. Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi, and bin al-Shibh were all present on a renowned film of his marriage on October 9, 1999, which was found after 9/11.

“On the recording at around the eleventh minute, Ramzi BINALSHIBH [sic]offers what is more of a political than congratulatory speech,” the FBI subsequently said in an intelligence assessment about the video. BINALSHIBH closes his speech with an Arabic poem, a Palestinian “war poem.” MARWAN ALSHEHHI [sic]… perform a song that [is]a cry for war at the fifteenth minute. At about the thirty-minute mark, four guests, including… ALSHEHHI, sing a song about an ancient warrior who appreciates foreign territory conquests. Following the singing of a traditional wedding song,… [others]and ALSHEHHI perform a song with a third Arab with the theme “Jihad.” The wedding guests all exclaim, “Allah is awesome!” at the end of the song.”

Bahaji opted to join al Qaeda in Afghanistan in the summer of 2001. He was described by the 9/11 Commission as “insecure,” having “no personality” and “little knowledge of Islam.” When he reached out to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, he was informed that if he wanted to fly to Afghanistan, he should do so as soon as possible because something would happen that would make travel more difficult.

