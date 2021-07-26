The ‘unreal’ River Island Customers are complimenting the £55 flowery midi dress on the internet.

After seeing it online, River Island customers are smitten with its £55 midi dress, which they describe as “beautiful.”

Many customers are anxious to get their hands on lighter, more colorful apparel now that summer has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

After noticing a new Kinder Bueno product, shoppers are calling the cops.

This week, the merchant uploaded a photo of its Pink Printed Ruffle Midi Dress on social media, and it has gone viral. The garment is £55 in price.

River Island captioned the shot, “Blooming Beautiful.” On the social media platform, the shot has received over 5,300 likes.

Instagram

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the article, with one person saying, “This is wonderful.”

“So gorgeous & a lovely shape,” commented another, while a third wrote, “Unreal.”

“My favorite summer dress,” a fourth shopper added.

“Lovely dress and those sleeves!!,” commented a fifth. “Absolutely gorgeous dress.x,” wrote a sixth.

“Beautiful outfit,” said another.

The Pink Printed Ruffle Midi Dress from River Island costs £55.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the dress online here.