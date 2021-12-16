The University Police Chief was fired because of comments he made about football players being sexually assaulted.

Earl Morris, the police chief at Utah State University, resigned after making comments to football players about sexual assault, claiming that some religious women claim sex was not consensual because they regret it.

The university confirmed Morris’ resignation to The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday. Morris’ statements towards women who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were recorded by the publication. He had been placed on administrative leave the day before.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the school termed his statements “reprehensible and inappropriate” and said it was looking into them.

In a statement released Wednesday, Utah State said, “The leader of the university’s police department must have the trust of the campus community.”

Morris, who has been the head since July 2019, warned the football players that Latter-day Saint women may notify their religious leaders they didn’t want to have sex, and that if the players were accused of assault, authorities would have to investigate and “the decks are stacked against you.”

According to the tape, he and the assistant police chief for Logan, where the institution is located, provided football players with their personal telephone numbers to call if they needed guidance or had complaints about officer treatment.

Morris’ taped comments, according to the university, “are not consistent with the university’s principles or the sexual misconduct trainings provided at Utah State, nor do they reflect USU’s efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and minimize reporting barriers.”

Morris declined to respond when contacted by the Associated Press.

The recording was also mentioned in a lawsuit filed this week by a female student who claimed that the university mismanaged her sexual-assault report involving a football player despite vowing to change after a previous scandal involving a school athlete.

Torrey Green, a former member of the university football team, was convicted in 2019 of sexually abusing six women between 2013 and 2015 while on the squad. Green was accused of assaulting four women, but no charges were made until the Tribune published a piece on the case.

Utah State regularly closed complaints involving football players with minimal inquiry, according to the US Department of Justice. The school stated that it will improve, but the. This is a condensed version of the information.