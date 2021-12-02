The University of Florida has been accused of renaming a study on critical race in order to avoid offending legislators.

According to the Associated Press, an associate professor at the University of Florida disclosed that officials are prohibiting academic members from using the words “critical” and “race” together.

An academic freedom complaint was made against the university by Christopher Busey, an associate professor in the School of Teaching and Learning. According to a statement, he and other faculty members claim that associate dean Paul Duncan was requesting that the College of Education “change the name of a proposed concentration titled ‘Critical Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Culture in Education’ presumably to a title less offensive to the Florida legislature.” According to the Associated Press, they would support a name change that did not include the phrase “important race” in the title.

Busey further said that he was advised that if he used the phrase in his curriculum, he would face discipline. The United Faculty of Florida, according to WCJB 20, is alleging that such a request “discriminates against faculty on the basis of the substance of the information.” According to the Associated Press, critical race theory is a paradigm for educational curriculum that covers systematic racism and how it effects politics and society. Conservatives, on the other hand, have accused this framework of being deliberately divisive and “anti-white.” Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who has the power to choose the university’s board of trustees, has been a strong opponent of critical race theory.

This is the latest in a series of debates about academic freedom that has engulfed the institution this year. The U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties initiated a probe into UF after banning three professors from testifying against a state-supported voting rights bill, according to the Washington Newsday. While the university later reversed its judgment and formed its own task force to investigate the case, it sparked a debate over political freedom of expression.

The university’s attempt to “remove and/or whitewash” critical racial theory from the curriculum is the subject of the grievance.

In response to an accrediting agency's inquiry into the incident last week, the institution stated it was not influenced by outside forces when deciding on the academics' testimony, including from the school's Board of Trustees.