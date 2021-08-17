The United States will recommend vaccine booster shots for all Americans 8 months after the second dose, according to a new report.

Due to the development of the extremely contagious Delta form, the US will allegedly suggest that Americans of any age undergo COVID booster shots eight months after receiving their second dosage.

According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, an announcement on a suggestion for a booster shot to offer U.S. citizens extra protection against COVID as the pandemic continues is due this week, according to two sources.

With case numbers rising in multiple states over the last month and Florida reporting record positive COVID tests and hospitalizations, federal health officials are considering whether an additional vaccine may be required for Americans as soon as this fall.

The expected announcement would follow a suggestion from US health experts last week to seek a booster shot for patients with compromised immune systems due to an increased risk of contracting COVID and the vaccines’ decreasing effectiveness over time.

Following fresh evidence revealing a reduction in vaccination protection, Israel began administering COVID booster doses to its elderly population earlier this month.

Over a third of Israel’s senior citizens have received a COVID booster shot, as the country continues to deliver additional vaccine doses to combat the Delta variant’s spread.

The extra vaccination doses can only be given in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given their approval, which is likely in the coming weeks.

The vaccines have only been given emergency approval by the FDA for use in the United States so far, but they are anticipated to be legally approved before the end of the year, with the Pfizer shot being given precedence.

The Associated Press report comes just two days after Dr. Francis Collins, the Director of the National Institutes of Health, indicated in an interview on Sunday that the government will likely decide whether or not to prescribe booster doses within the next two weeks.

“There is concern that the vaccine’s effectiveness may be waning. And Delta is a difficult one for us to deal with,” Collins added during a Fox News Sunday interview.

“We are the result of the mixture of those two. This is a condensed version of the information.