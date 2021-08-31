The United States will provide $60 million to Ukraine in part to protect it from an increase in Russian military activity.

The announcement comes before of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Wednesday. The help for Ukraine was needed, according to a notification from the Biden administration to Congress, because provocative activities by Russia’s military, such as cease-fire violations and mortar attacks on Ukraine, had increased.

The notification stated that “Russia’s buildup near the Ukrainian border has highlighted capability gaps in the Ukrainian military’s ability to resist against a Russian incursion.” “In light of the current Russian threat, Ukraine’s considerable capability gaps must be remedied promptly to enhance deterrence.”

According to the State Department, the United States established diplomatic ties with Ukraine in 1991, following Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

The US “would never accept Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea,” according to the State Department’s website, and “continues to work with our allies to find a diplomatic solution to the Russia-instigated crisis in eastern Ukraine.”

In the midst of Russia’s invasion of Crimea and assistance for armed separatists in Ukraine’s east, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Biden as part of a White House visit that the Obama administration believes would indicate support for the country’s sovereignty. According to the White House, Biden aims to support Zelenskyy’s efforts to combat corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is likely to discuss with Biden Washington’s decision not to veto the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, which would traverse Ukraine. The new pipeline, according to Zelenskyy, is a formidable strategic weapon for Russia.

When the former Soviet republic has sought stronger Western backing during Russia’s army buildup and escalating tensions, the aid is supposed to indicate that the US is dedicated to Ukraine’s security. More Javelin anti-tank missiles will be included in the new package, which Kyiv regards as crucial in defending against Russia-backed separatists who have rolled across eastern Ukraine.

In March, the Pentagon announced a $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, which included two armed patrol boats to help defend the country’s territorial waterways.

