The United States will not reopen the Afghan Embassy, but Qatar has agreed to provide services to Americans in the region.

According to the Associated Press, Qatar has agreed to represent the United States in Afghanistan following the closure of the American Embassy in Kabul and the evacuation of US troops in August.

Qatar will serve as the United States’ “protective power,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. That implies a U.S. “interests section” will be established in Qatar’s embassy in Kabul to handle formal communications between the American and Taliban governments.

The interests division will also be in charge of services for American citizens who are still in Afghanistan, as well as the vacant American diplomatic buildings there.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Al-Thani stated that he takes this additional responsibility seriously and that he will be increasing staff in the Kabul embassy to handle the increased workload.

“Given the situation in Afghanistan, it won’t be an easy job,” Al-Thani remarked. “The situation in Afghanistan is tough in general. So there are clearly a lot of complicated issues that need to be worked out and resolved.” On Friday, Blinken and Al-Thani signed a memorandum of understanding that will make Qatar the official principal transit hub for American evacuees remaining in Afghanistan. According to Blinken, the United States has offered every American citizen with legitimate travel documents the chance to leave Afghanistan.

In nations where it does not have a diplomatic presence, the US has a number of protective power agreements. Switzerland is in Iran, Sweden is in North Korea, and the Czech Republic is in Syria.

For many years, Qatar has been a significant actor in negotiations between the Taliban and the US. It was the site of months of US-Taliban peace talks and has subsequently played a key role in the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan. Approximately half of those who have left the nation have done so via Qatar.

“As of November 10, all US nationals who have requested assistance from the US government to exit and who we’ve recognized as being prepared to depart, having the requisite travel documents, have been offered the option to do so,” Blinken said.

There was no way to verify this independently, and the administration has been chastised for the disorganized manner of the withdrawal.