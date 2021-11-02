The United States will launch an effort to combat gun suicide, which will include new regulations for gun sellers.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration is set to announce a new project on Tuesday to assist combat gun suicides and an increase in suicides among service members and veterans.

The initiative aims to raise responder knowledge and training while also implementing new laws to expand the availability of gun storage solutions.

In 2019, guns were the most common method of suicide, accounting for about 24,000 deaths, or slightly more than half of all suicides, according to federal health statistics. According to the Associated Press, many persons who commit themselves with weapons frequently have quick access to guns, either because they possess them or because family members do.

The US plan would enlist the help of federal agencies such as the Defense Department, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs to create public awareness campaigns, as well as training for counselors and other first responders.

According to the White House, the plan would also require the Justice Department to implement a law first suggested years ago that would require every establishment that sells weapons to also provide access to devices that would enable for the safe storage of firearms.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Guns, and Explosives will disseminate a guide to firearms dealers as part of the plan, which will outline both legal requirements and additional actions that the federal government recommends. The book will also go over the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute gun crimes and violations of federal weapons regulations.

ATF would also “attempt to revoke the licenses of dealers the first time they violate federal law,” according to the administration, with limited exceptions for “exceptional circumstances.” Selling firearms to people who can’t legally own them, failing to do a background check, manipulating federal records, and refusing to assist with ATF inspections are all examples of violations.

Officials said the federal government will also prepare maps to help people find safe places to keep guns outside of their houses. Officials will also increase efforts inside the Department of Veterans Affairs aimed at suicide prevention and safety planning, as well as training for family members of those who could commit themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.