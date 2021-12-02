The United States will assist Mexico with job creation and agricultural aid in Central America.

According to The Associated Press, Mexico and the United States unveiled a cooperative initiative on Wednesday to support economic and agricultural development in various Central American countries through aid programs.

The plan will provide development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador in order to encourage development and improve the quality of life in the three nations, as well as to slow the recent waves of migration that have passed through them.

The plan’s introduction, “Sembrando Oportunidades” (Planting Opportunities), did not include financial amounts.

Both governments will use their development aid agencies to direct aid to the countries. The strategy establishes “a new framework for development cooperation to address the core causes of irregular migration from northern Central America,” according to the US Agency for International Development. The most ambitious aims were set in Honduras, with training programs and scholarships aiming to reach as many as 500,000 young people, according to the details revealed Wednesday.

According to a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department, the countries “intend to provide abilities and experiences to young people with the goal of leading them into long-term work, lowering the risk of irregular migration.”

Programs in Guatemala and El Salvador will encourage positive corporate and government practices in addition to providing resources.

The deal comes as migrant caravans from a range of Central American countries have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, traveling through Mexico in the hopes of crossing into the United States.

In recent weeks and months, caravans of up to tens of thousands of migrants have began journeys to the United States, with many seeking to enter the country by any means necessary in order to find a better place to live than their home countries.

Officials have responded to the groups, including as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who dispatched 10,000 National Guardsmen and state troopers to the border earlier this month to deter migrants from crossing illegally.

Mexico had hoped for a long time for the United States to commit to funding President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commercial tree-planting program, dubbed “Sembrando Vida.”

There was no mention of US support for Mexico’s forestry program in the plan.

The forestry program 'Sembrando Vida,' which provides farmers a monthly wage, has been criticized in Mexico.