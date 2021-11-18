The United States warns Ethiopian citizens to leave, claiming that there will be no evacuations akin to those saw in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, the US cautioned its citizens in Ethiopia to “leave now” and not expect an Afghanistan-style evacuation as the country’s war advances closer to Addis Ababa’s capital.

The “ongoing hostilities” between Ethiopian soldiers and fighters from the northern Tigray region, according to an FAA advisory released Wednesday, had killed thousands of people over the year of war.

Although there has been no disruption at Bole International Airport and “no sign of an intent to threaten civil aviation,” the risk to approaching and departing planes may increase if Tigray fighters close in on the capital, according to the FAA caution.

The US cautioned pilots that planes flying out of Addis Ababa’s international airport, one of Africa’s busiest, could be “directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire.”

According to the FAA advisory, the Tigray fighters “likely possess a variety of anti-aircraft capable weapons, such as rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank weapons, low-caliber anti-aircraft artillery, and man-portable air-defense systems,” or MANPADS, which can reach up to 25,000 feet above ground level.

Last Monday, Vicky Ford, the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, informed reporters that the country now advises against any travel to Ethiopia save for departures and transfers.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Ethiopian Airlines’ hub is at Addis Ababa International Airport, a reminder of Ethiopia’s former reputation as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies before the conflict. In recent years, the airline has grown to become Africa’s largest and best-managed carrier, transforming Addis Ababa into the continent’s gateway. As the seat of the African Union, Addis Ababa is also the continent’s diplomatic center.

Before current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in 2018, Tigray troops have long dominated the national government. In recent weeks, they have approached Addis Ababa and joined forces with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with the goal of pressuring Abiy to resign down.

Tigray forces have also stated that they are forcing Ethiopia’s government to ease a months-long siege on the Tigray area, which includes an Ethiopian government ban on flights over the region. For the past six months, no food, medicine, or other humanitarian aid has reached Tigray, a territory with a population of almost 6 million people. This is a condensed version of the information.