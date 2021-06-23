The United States seizes Iran-affiliated news sites are waging a ‘disinformation’ campaign.

The US Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it has confiscated a number of Iranian state-linked news website domains that they suspected of propagating disinformation.

In the midst of rising tensions between the two countries, the measure appeared to be a broad crackdown on Iranian media.

The Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union was singled out by the US government last October for what officials described as efforts to spread disinformation and foment dissension among American voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to the Justice Department.

Three additional seized websites, according to the US, were run by Kata’ib Hizballah, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organization more than a decade ago.

According to the Justice Department, the website domains are held by US firms, but despite the sanctions, neither the IRTVU nor KH secured the required permissions from the US government before using the domain names.

The announcement by the Justice Department came just hours after the Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on the US government seizures without providing any other details.

The attacks come as international powers try to restore Iran’s shattered 2015 nuclear deal, and just days after Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, won re-election.

Mr Raisi, who is notorious for his anti-Western stance, put out a hard-line posture in his first press conference on Monday.

He ruled out meeting with Vice President Joe Biden or talking about Iran’s ballistic missile program or assistance for regional militias, both of which are issues that the Biden administration wants addressed in future negotiations.

Following President Donald Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal and the reimposition of crippling sanctions on the country, relations between Iran and the United States have worsened for years.

As a result of this decision, Iran has gradually abandoned all uranium enrichment restrictions. The government is currently enriching uranium to 60%, the highest level it has ever achieved, albeit it is still far from weapons-grade levels.

Iran supports terrorist groups in the region, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, in order to expand its influence and confront its adversaries.