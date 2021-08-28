The United States provides an update on the origins of Covid-19 in China.

The origins of the coronavirus epidemic are still a mystery to US intelligence agencies, but they believe China’s officials were unaware of the virus before the global pandemic began.

Four members of the US intelligence community believe they have low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, according to an unclassified summary of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

The first human infection was connected to a lab, according to a fifth intelligence agency with intermediate confidence. The virus was not created as a bioweapon, according to experts.

The virus’s origins have been impeded by China’s refusal to fully cooperate with US and foreign investigations.

China “continues to obstruct the worldwide investigation, refuse to share information, and accuse other countries, including the United States,” according to the Director of National Intelligence.

The source of the coronavirus is still a major public health and security concern around the world. Many conservatives in the United States have accused Chinese scientists of creating Covid-19 in a lab and then allowing it to leak.

The virus most likely spread from animal to animal in a process known as zoonotic transmission, according to scientists.

Prior to the report’s release, China’s foreign ministry launched an attack on the US inquiry. At a briefing for foreign journalists, Fu Cong, a director general of the Foreign Ministry, claimed that “scapegoating China cannot cleanse the US.”

“If they want to condemn China without evidence, they better be prepared to accept China’s counterattack,” he continued.

In May, Vice President Joe Biden ordered a 90-day study of an initial discovery that the White House described as leading to “two possible scenarios”: animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak.

Two agencies in the 18-member intelligence community went toward the theory of a transmission in nature, while another agency leaned toward a lab leak, according to the White House at the time.

On Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not say which agencies backed each scenario.

It did, however, mention some of the same difficulties that the World Health Organization and scientists around the world face: a scarcity of clinical samples and data from Covid-19’s initial patients.

Beijing’s help would very certainly be required to achieve further advances, according to the office.

Intelligence agencies were consulted during the review. “The summary has come to an end.”