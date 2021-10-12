The United States’ military presence in Central Asia after Afghanistan is deemed ‘unacceptable’ by Russia.

According to the Associated Press, Russia reiterated its objections to any US military presence in former Soviet Central Asian states to a visiting senior US official on Tuesday.

After a meeting with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day tour on behalf of the US State Department, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said they discussed arms control negotiations and the situation in Afghanistan, among other things.

“We forcefully emphasized the unacceptability to Russia of any type of US military deployment in Central Asian countries,” Ryabkov told Interfax.

“Among foreign actors, the United States and its allies share the most responsibility for normalizing life in Afghanistan,” he added, “since their presence actually led to the current scenario.”

According to Interfax, Ryabokov described the talk as “straight and businesslike.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The US and its allies sought to reach deals with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, which border Afghanistan and other ex-Soviet countries in Central Asia, on basing agreements, overflight rights, and expanded intelligence cooperation.

Russia, on the other hand, has reacted angrily to any US involvement in Central Asia, citing tight political, economic, security, and military links.

During the early phases of the Afghan conflict, the US leased a facility in Uzbekistan, which the government cancelled in 2005 due to difficulties with Washington. It also had a facility in Kyrgyzstan, but under Russian pressure, it asked the US to depart in 2014.

Nuland will also meet with Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin deputy chief of staff who serves as President Vladimir Putin’s point person for Ukraine, during her travel to Moscow.

Following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for a separatist movement in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, the US has actively backed Ukraine in its confrontation with the country.