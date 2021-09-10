The United States marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a divided and bruised nation.

On Saturday, the United States commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by withdrawing soldiers from Afghanistan, but national divisions – and, for President Joe Biden, political danger – are overshadowing any sense of finality.

Since the morning of September 11, 2001, a generation has grown up.

In the meantime, Osama bin Laden, the founder of Al-Qaeda, has been apprehended and slain. The Twin Towers have been replaced with a colossal new skyscraper in Manhattan. The final US forces flew out of Kabul airport less than two weeks ago, bringing the so-called “long war” to a conclusion.

9/11, on the other hand, was never completely forgotten.

The Taliban, who previously protected bin Laden, have retaken control of Afghanistan. The military strength of the United States has been humbled. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged 9/11 mastermind, and four other men are still being held in Guantanamo Bay, nine years after charges were filed.

Even the complete tale of how the attack took place is kept under wraps. Biden just ordered the release of secret FBI inquiry papers over the next six months last week.

This will be a “heightened” anniversary for many Americans, according to Monica Iken-Murphy, who lost her 37-year-old husband Michael Iken in the World Trade Center.

But, like many other survivors, she has never been free of suffering.

She told AFP, “It feels like it just occurred.”

Simple, heartbreaking ceremonies will take place at each of the three locations where Al-Qaeda terrorists crashed packed planes, striking the cultural, financial, and political hearts of the United States, as they do every year.

The majority of the nearly 3,000 fatalities, including people from all over the world, occurred at Ground Zero in New York, where they were killed in the initial blasts, jumped to their deaths, or just vanished in the inferno of the crumbling towers.

An airplane ripped a blazing hole in the side of the superpower’s military nerve center at the Pentagon.

The third wave of hijackers crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers fought back, sending United 93 down before reaching its planned objective — most likely the US Capitol building in Washington, a short flight away.

According to the White House, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit each of these locations on Saturday to “honor and mourn the lives lost.”

This was supposed to be a watershed moment in Biden’s nearly eight-month presidency.

When he took over from Donald Trump in January, the country was still recovering from a Trump mob’s assault on Congress, he promised Americans unity while left Afghanistan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.