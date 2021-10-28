The United States issues passports with a ‘X’ gender designation and may expand the option next year.

The US Department of State announced on Wednesday that it has issued the first US passport with a “X” gender identifier, allowing passport holders who do not identify as female or male a third option. According to the Associated Press, the new choice will be presented more frequently starting in early 2022.

In a statement, State Department spokeswoman Ned Price stated, “The Department of State continues to update its regulations regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identification.”

“On the occasion of this passport issuance, I’d like to restate the Department of State’s commitment to promote the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people—including LGBTQI+ people,” Price said.

In June, the State Department revealed that it was working on a third gender marker for those who are nonbinary, intersex, or gender nonconforming. The agency noted at the time that major upgrades to its computer systems would be required to accommodate the new classification.

According to a department official, the Office of Management and Budget still needs to approve the passport application and system upgrade with the “X” designation option.

The moves, according to Jessica Stern, the United States’ special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, are historic and celebratory because they align government documents with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.

“A person lives with greater dignity and respect when they get identity documents that represent their genuine identity,” Stern added.

The passport was not issued to anyone, according to the government. A department spokesman refused to reveal if it was for Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been fighting the agency in court since 2015, claiming that the government doesn’t normally discuss individual passport applications due to privacy concerns.

For neglecting to check male or female on an application, Zzyym (pronounced Zimm) was denied a passport. In a separate letter, Zzyym put “intersex” above the boxes designated “M” and “F” and sought a “X” gender marker instead, according to court documents.

Zzyym was born with a sexuality that was uncertain.