The United States is unsure how many people still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan as evacuations continue.

According to the Associated Press, the US effort to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day from a future under Taliban rule in Afghanistan struggled to get traction Thursday at the Kabul airport, where armed checkpoints and paperwork challenges reinforced other roadblocks.

With the August 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands of people still need to be rescued, but the Associated Press reports that no reliable count of Americans, Afghans, and others exists.

When the State Department evacuated its non-essential embassy staff from Kabul in April following President Joe Biden’s statement, the State Department told reporters that fewer than 4,000 Americans had registered for security updates.

However, the true figure, which includes people with dual U.S.-Afghan citizenship and their families, is likely to be in the range of 11,000 to 15,000, with tens of thousands of Afghans in the mix.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Taliban fighters and checkpoints encircled the airport, creating huge impediments for Afghans who fear retaliation for past collaboration with Westerners. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked papers or approval for evacuation gathered outside the airport, adding to the turmoil that has stopped even some Afghans with papers and flight promises from boarding.

The fact that many Taliban members couldn’t read the documents didn’t help matters.

In a positive indication, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Thursday that 6,000 individuals had been cleared for evacuation and would board military planes in the coming hours. That would be a significant gain over recent days. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, some 2,000 passengers were flown out on each of the last two days.

The military has aircraft capable of evacuating 5,000 to 9,000 people every day, according to Kirby, but until Thursday, considerably fewer designated evacuees were allowed to reach and then enter the airport.

The availability of evacuees, not planes, has been the limiting problem, according to Kirby. He stated that attempts were being made to expedite the process, including the addition of State Department consular staff to check the papers of Americans and Afghans who made it to the airport. He stated that additional access gates had been unlocked.

Nonetheless, it would be difficult for the US to remove all of the Americans at the current rate. This is a condensed version of the information.