The United States Is Taking A Bite Out Of Its Food Insecurity – Here’s One Way To Get Rid Of It Forever.

In October 2021, the US Department of Agriculture plans to raise the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

It’s the biggest change to the anti-hunger program, known as SNAP, since 1979, and it now benefits over 40 million Americans.

I’m a researcher who studies the causes and implications of food insecurity, which is the technical word for when individuals can’t get enough food to eat a healthy diet. I believe that expanding SNAP will help to lower the number of Americans who are food insecure, which is expected to reach 45 million by 2020.

According to previous study I conducted with other experts, the anticipated increase, from US$121 to $157 per person for a family of four, may reduce SNAP beneficiaries’ food insecurity by 50%.

Furthermore, earlier research indicates that persons enrolled in SNAP will be able to purchase what they need to eat a balanced meal in 79 percent of U.S. counties – a significant improvement. This was previously exclusively the case in 4% of counties.

Because of high local food prices, this increase in SNAP benefits will still not lead to a food-secure diet in many regions.

At the same time, the government can do more to alleviate food insecurity in the United States.

The government is making this move by analyzing and updating the Thrifty Food Plan of the United States Department of Agriculture, which estimates how much a family of four needs to buy groceries for a balanced diet. As a result of this assessment, the government determines how to establish benefits.

SNAP recipients who require greater benefits to get all of the food they require, those who are eligible for SNAP but are not currently enrolled in the program, and people who do not meet the program’s requirements are now facing food insecurity.

For individuals who are already receiving benefits, the expected benefit increase will make a difference. Higher advantages may make people less unwilling to deal with the paperwork and more willing to suffer the stigma associated with participating in the program, which could help encourage others who have not yet done so. As I stated in a previous research, eliminating food insecurity in the United States would necessitate a larger expansion of both benefit amounts and eligibility.

SNAP should be redesigned as a universal basic income program, according to my proposal. To put it another way, the government may provide all Americans with benefits that allow them to buy what they require for a.