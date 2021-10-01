The United States is preparing for a “worst-case scenario” in which 400K migrants cross the border this month.

Officials are preparing for a “worst-case scenario” in which 400,000 migrants cross the southern border in October, the largest migration in over two years.

Most asylum seekers have been kept out of the United States by a COVID restriction, Title 42, imposed by the Trump administration, but a new ruling may abolish the ban, allowing a spike of border crossings.

According to NBC, Government of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked if the department was prepared for between 350,000 and 400,000 migrants to breach the border this month during a call with senior officials this week.

According to NBC, the figure is an estimate based on the worst-case scenario and what is projected to be a massive increase in border traffic if Title 42 is abolished.

More than 210,000 migrants crossed the border in July, breaking a 21-year record. The results for this month are projected to be roughly treble those of last month.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Trump administration introduced Title 42, which was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020.

During the Biden administration, the restriction was maintained, but it was lifted for unaccompanied minors. According to NBC, many migrants have been permitted to claim asylum in Mexico since the country lacks the capacity to handle the majority of them.

On September 16, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan declared that the Trump administration lacks the authority to use the restriction to block asylum applicants at the US-Mexico border. It would take 14 days for it to take effect.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security are afraid that migrants would misinterpret the policy shift as a message that the border is open regardless of the legal process for claiming asylum.

The verdict has been appealed, and if Title 42 is lifted by the lower court, the Biden administration may take the case to the Supreme Court.

“Given that the administration previously allowed most families to seek asylum this summer and has now been in power for eight months, there’s no reason why Title 42 should be extended any further,” said Lee Gelernt, the litigation’s lead lawyer. This is a condensed version of the information.