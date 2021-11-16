The United States is prepared to intervene and punish Bosnia if the country is unable to resolve its political crisis, according to an envoy.

In an interview with the Associated Press, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said, “Our appeal to leaders [in Bosnia]…is to rise beyond their personal self-interest and to attempt to bear in mind the greater interest of their country.”

“There are weapons we have to punish that kind of behavior if leaders go down the route of divisiveness, disintegration, and disengagement from core institutions.”

Chollet, a US State Department adviser, arrived in Bosnia on Monday for three days of consultations with the country’s senior political leaders during the country’s biggest political crisis since a US-brokered peace treaty ended almost 3 1/2 years of carnage in 1995.

Bosnia was divided into two parts by the peace agreement: the Serb-run Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. The regions are given a great deal of autonomy, yet they are linked by a few shared institutions, including as the multi-ethnic presidency, parliament, army, top judiciary, and tax administration.

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency and leader of Republika Srpska, announced that the Serb territory would have its own army and judiciary by the end of November. Serbs have been calling for their region’s secession for years, and the move has fueled their efforts. Russia and Serbia have backed him up.

Dodik also threatened to seize the Serb region’s Bosnian army barracks if the Bosnian Serb force was constituted. If the Bosniak-Croat Federation tries to intervene, he says he will refer to his Bosnian Serb allies as “friends.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Bosnian War began in 1992, when Belgrade-backed Bosnian Serbs attempted to construct an ethnically pure region in order to join neighboring Serbia by pushing out the majority-Muslim Croats and Bosniaks. Before a peace accord was achieved in Dayton, Ohio, in November 1995, more than 100,000 people were slain and upwards of 2 million, or more than half of the country’s inhabitants, were displaced from their homes.

“We’re really concerned,” Chollet added. “The situation is receiving a lot of attention in Washington.” This is a condensed version of the information.