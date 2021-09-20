The United States is loosening travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Beginning in November, the Biden administration would relax travel restrictions for tourists from the United Kingdom and the European Union. European citizens must be completely vaccinated and have a negative test 72 hours before flying, according to Biden.

Prior to boarding their flights, passengers will be required to produce proof of immunization. Contact tracing and masking will also need to be improved. The CDC plans to issue a tracing order forcing airlines to gather phone numbers and email addresses from U.S.-bound passengers in order to inform passengers of potential exposure. Airlines must keep the information on file for a period of 30 days.

“This will allow the CDC and state and local public health officials to monitor inbound travelers and those in their immediate vicinity to see if they have been exposed to Covid-19 and other pathogens,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

Unvaccinated American citizens will be compelled to be tested both before and after their return to the United States. Vaccinated travellers, according to Zients, will not be needed to quarantine.

The protocols, according to Zients, will “protect Americans at home while also enhancing the safety of the international air transport system.” The new approach, according to Zients, is possible due to increased immunization rates in other countries.

“Today, approximately 6 billion vaccinations have been given around the world, with dozens of countries having high immunization rates. Vaccines continue to demonstrate their efficacy, including against the delta form, according to Zients.

President Donald Trump placed travel prohibitions on 26 European countries in the early days of the pandemic, starting with China in January 2020 and eventually expanding to include France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and South Africa. Mexico and Canada’s borders were also closed.

Despite growing vaccination rates in Europe, Biden has maintained the limits on non-essential travel, citing the rapid spread of the Delta form. According to CNN, the approach has enraged European nations, whose citizens have been prevented from entering the United States, despite the fact that other countries with greater cases are not subject to the same laws.

