The United States is expressing ‘deep and growing concern’ over Iran’s failure to return to the nuclear deal.

The Biden Administration and US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, are concerned over Iran’s refusal to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal.

While the US and its allies continue to seek a diplomatic and peaceful solution to bring both nations back into the nuclear deal, Malley said the US and its allies are considering other possibilities while waiting for Iran’s response.

Malley met with senior Biden administration officials, as well as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union’s diplomatic chief, in Washington recently. Their summit warned that if Iran continues to refuse to sign the deal, it will suffer economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and perhaps military action, as the consensus feels Iran is not serious about rejoining it.

Diplomatic efforts to re-enter the nuclear deal with Iran are at a “critical point,” according to the Biden Administration, and international patience with the country’s refusal is “running thin.” Under previous President Trump’s administration, the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, but is now working to restore political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. Within Biden’s first months in office, the administration made rejoining the agreement a priority, raising suspicion and alarm about Iran’s hesitations.

“We’re at a critical juncture,” Malley said, noting that the Vienna talks were halted after the sixth meeting in June owing to Iranian elections, and that new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has had plenty of time since entering office in August to formulate a policy.

“At this point, it’s difficult to come up with a plausible explanation for why it’s taking so long,” Malley said. “Right now, the ‘Plan B’ being implemented appears to be the Iranian one, and we must be prepared for that.” His remarks come after a series of high-level meetings in Washington, the Gulf, and Europe about how to move forward in the endeavor to re-engage Iran in serious discussions about how to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Malley met with European officials in Paris on Friday, after which France urged Iran to halt "unprecedented gravity" nuclear activity.