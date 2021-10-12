The United States is concerned about the allegations. China’s Business-Friendly Rankings have been updated by the World Bank.

The US expressed alarm over reports that the World Bank had adjusted business-friendly rankings to appease China, according to a statement released by the Treasury Department.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke via phone with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, according to the Treasury.

While she was a World Bank executive, a report saying Georgieva and others pressed staffers to adjust China’s business rankings “raised serious worries and concerns,” according to Yellen.

In response to the charges, the IMF declared “complete confidence” in Georgieva, and the US Treasury concurred that “without new direct evidence with regard to the role of the managing director, there is no grounds for a change in IMF leadership.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a statement, the IMF’s 24-member executive board said its investigation “could not decisively indicate that Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director, had an inappropriate role.”

However, it stated that an investigation into alleged World Bank worker malfeasance was ongoing. The United States, the IMF’s largest shareholder, said it will keep a careful eye on the ongoing probe. In the United Nations system, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are both global lenders.

In response to a report by the law firm WilmerHale, Georgieva has denied any misconduct. According to the article, she influenced World Bank personnel to change data that affected 2018 rankings that were supposed to reflect how hospitable China and other countries were to businesses.

Countries used the annual Doing Business report to attract international investment by evaluating tax costs, bureaucratic barriers, and regulatory systems.

The rankings were scrapped as a result of the scandal, which also sparked accusations that China, the world’s second-largest economy, wields too much power over international financial institutions.

Defending the IMF and the World Bank’s integrity, according to Yellen, is critical.

According to the Treasury statement, the “US believes proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF, and that the institution and its leadership must renew their commitment to upholding transparency and whistleblower protections surrounding policies, research, and analysis to provide accountability and public oversight over key decisions.”

The IMF’s head economist, Gita Gopinath, addressed the controversy on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.