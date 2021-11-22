The United States is concerned about Bulgarian President Boiko Borisov’s support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

According to the Associated Press, the US Embassy in Bulgaria expressed “grave concern” over Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s recent remarks referring to the Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia rather than Ukraine.

Radev received censure from the country’s largest NATO member on Monday, just a day after winning a runoff election to secure his second term as president.

Radev stressed on pragmatic connections with Russia in a presidential debate with his opponent, Anastas Gerdzhikov, last Thursday, and that the European Union should reestablish its conversation with Moscow.

“The sanctions placed in response to Crimea and Ukraine are not working,” Radev stated. “What else can it be?” Radev continued, referring to the Crimean Peninsula as “now Russian.” The Ukrainian government has previously expressed its displeasure with Radav’s remarks during the debate, as the Crimea Peninsula was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but NATO and the European Union still consider it to be part of Ukraine.

The US also issued a statement on the subject, declaring that they, too, feel Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

“Despite Russia’s attempted annexation and continued occupation of Crimea, the United States, G-7, European Union, and NATO have all been clear and united in our position that Crimea is Ukraine,” the US embassy said.

“At the Crimea Platform Summit in August, all of us, including Bulgaria, declared that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine and that we do not and will not acknowledge Russia’s illegal seizure and occupation of the peninsula,” the statement added.

The annexation concerns that have arisen in Russia and Ukraine are only a fraction of the issues that the two nations are currently dealing with, as Russia continues to post soldiers along the Ukraine border, causing further unrest.

Russian officials continue to blame the West for the migrant problem on the country’s borders, with President Valdimar Putin warning that Western countries were exploiting events on Russia’s borders by ignoring their own duties.

“It’s also impossible to overlook the fact that Western countries are using the migration issue on the Belarus-Poland border as a fresh source of conflict in a region near to us, exerting pressure on Minsk while ignoring their own humanitarian obligations,” Putin added.

