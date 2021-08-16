The United States is barreling toward 200,000 daily COVID cases, according to the NIH Director.

According to National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, the United States is on track to reach well over 200,000 daily coronavirus cases as the Delta form spreads across the country.

Collins predicted a spike in positive cases across the country, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “I will be astonished if we don’t cross 200,000 instances a day in the next couple of weeks.”

“That’s heartbreaking because we never expected to be back in that situation again,” he continued. But now we have the Delta version, which is extremely contagious, as well as the tragic predicament of 90 million individuals who have not yet been vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest seven-day moving average, 114,190 new cases of the virus were reported daily. Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that those who are still unvaccinated are “sitting ducks.”

“It’s [the virus]looking for you,” Collins said.

Collins continued his warning to the unvaccinated, telling the news organization, “We’re in a world of hurt, and it’s a vital moment to attempt to turn that around.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease specialist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, agreed with Collins.

“We are going to have to continue to get people vaccinated,” he said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, “so that right now, even in states where you have a decent relative proportion of people vaccinated, you have to get the overwhelming number of people immunized.”

According to CNN, vaccination rates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Texas are below the national norm, accounting for 51 percent of COVID-19 patients nationwide although accounting for only 24 percent of the population.

According to the CDC, nearly 168.3 million Americans, or 50.7 percent of the population, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19.