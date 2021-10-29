The United States is attempting to repeal the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy once more, claiming that the benefits do not outweigh the costs.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration stated on Friday that it will attempt to stop the Remain in Mexico policy for the second time, with an official claiming that any benefits obtained from the move outweighed any potential harm to some migrants.

The program, which is intended to slow illegal migration, requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are being processed. In January of this year, then-President Donald Trump implemented the policy, which is officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols. Since its inception, the program has affected around 70,000 asylum claimants.

President Joe Biden stopped the policy on his first day in office, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June after an internal investigation revealed that it was “mixedly effective.”

Mayorkas said in a statement on Friday that Remain in Mexico certainly led to a decrease in illegal border crossings in 2019, but that it came at a “substantial and unacceptable human cost” to migrants who were subjected to violence while in Mexico.

A federal judge ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocol program “in good faith until such time as it has been lawfully rescinded in compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act and until such time as the federal government has sufficient detention capacity,” according to a federal court order issued in August.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Biden administration announced earlier this month that the policy would be reinstated in mid-November, pending clearance from the Mexican government. Mexico wants cases to be completed in six months on average, with timely and accurate case information and improved access to legal representation for asylum seekers.

Some of the administration’s most famous pro-immigration friends think Mayorkas’ opinion was long overdue and lacked urgency. Slow-walking is denied by US authorities, who point to the study that went into the 39-page report.

Many US-based legal aid organizations that have represented asylum-seekers awaiting deportation in Mexico have announced that they will no longer accept such cases, raising issues about how the US can meet Mexico’s need for improved access to counsel. Officials from the administration claim that there are enough alternative lawyers available to represent asylum seekers deported to Mexico.

Illegal border crossings plummeted as Mexico caved in to Trump’s threat of harsher tariffs. This is a condensed version of the information.