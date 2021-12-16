The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is planning new fees that will not limit legal citizenship to the “wealthy.”

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced plans for a new fee structure that will not limit lawful citizenship to the “extremely wealthy.”

The government of President Joe Biden will soon propose a new fee structure for USCIS.

In an interview with The Associated Press, agency Director Ur Jaddou said, “Number one, we believe the immigration system should not be reserved for the wealthy.”

USCIS was on the verge of furloughing about 70% of its 20,000 employees in the summer of 2020, according to sources, but then stated it would conclude the year with a huge surplus.

According to the Associated Press, USCIS was aided by a temporary hiring restriction, spending limits, and the removal of the requirement for new biometric data for renewal benefits, which began in March 2020.

The agency’s operations, which cost over $5 billion, rely heavily on fee revenues. Reserves totaled $1.5 billion at the conclusion of the fiscal year, “which is where we want to be,” Jaddou said. Other activities, such as asylum, have benefited from fees imposed on wealthy applicants.

“I understand the issues and how they’ve been’resolved’ — I put quotes around it because we’re in an insecure situation, but we’re pretty and strong,” Jaddou remarked.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, plays a key role in asylum and refugee resettlement and is vital to the immigration system. During a hearing on USCIS budgets last year, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who represented a Miami-area district in Congress, said that around 70% of contacts to her office were linked to its job.

Officials in the Trump administration have attributed last year’s financial recovery to higher-than-expected fees earned during the early months of the coronavirus outbreak and the termination of some contracts.

The Trump administration made significant changes to the agency, such as expanding its fraud investigations branch and emphasizing the importance of immigrants being financially self-sufficient in order to stay in the nation.

Jaddou, who grew up in the San Diego region with Mexican and Iraqi immigrant parents, served as general counsel at USCIS during President Barack Obama’s second term, where she worked alongside Alejandro Mayorkas, a former USCIS director who is now her boss as Secretary of Homeland Security. She was the director of DHS Watch during Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a condensed version of the information.