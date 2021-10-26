The United States has urged Russia to supply gas to Europe as soon as possible rather than waiting for pipeline approval.

President Joe Biden’s chief energy adviser has asked Russia to give Europe with a larger natural gas supply before a new pipeline enters operation, in order to reduce the possibility of gas shortages this winter.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will deliver gas across the Baltic Sea and directly into Europe, has yet to receive final regulatory permission from the European Union and German authorities.

Regardless of whether the deal is approved, Amos Hochstein, Biden’s senior adviser for global energy security, believes Russia has enough gas to increase deliveries to the EU and that it should do it “soon.”

“If Russia has the gas to supply Nord Stream 2 as they claim, then means they have the gas to send it through the Ukrainian GTS (gas transit system) or other pipelines as well,” Hochisetin told journalists during a press conference in Washington.

Hochsein also stated that the European natural gas shortage was caused by a number of factors, including China’s high gas demand.

About 90% of Europe’s gas is imported from Russia. Natural gas prices have risen by up to five times since the beginning of the year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Russia’s state-run media Gazprom has continued to deliver gas to European clients under long-term contracts, but it has not boosted supply on the spot market, despite the fact that prices have risen dramatically.

Some analysts and politicians have accused Russia of withholding gas supplies in order to pressure European authorities into expediting the new pipeline’s final approval, which might take months. Nord Stream 2 is not expected to significantly alleviate Europe’s gas shortage until next year, according to analysts.

Hochstein reiterated a September warning that if the approaching winter is colder than usual, a lack of gas and heat could cost lives in the most vulnerable towns. He stated that the “problem that we are experiencing is not only about money and rising costs; it is really a life-threatening situation.” The pipeline was opposed by the United States, which said it would increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia, and it is also opposed by Poland and Ukraine due to energy security concerns. If gas that would have gone through Ukraine’s pipeline infrastructure instead goes through Nord Stream 2, Ukraine could forfeit transit revenues.

The Biden administration abandoned its attempts to. This is a condensed version of the information.