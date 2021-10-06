The United States has revealed the amount of nuclear weapons it has on hand.

In an effort to curb the spread of nuclear weapons around the world, the US has revealed the amount of nuclear weapons it has on hand.

According to the Associated Press, the US State Department reported its weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term storage, were at 3,750 as of September 2020, reversing administration policy under Donald Trump.

This was down from 3,805 a year ago and 3,785 the previous year.

The number of nuclear weapons in the United States was slightly higher than 10,000 in 2003, and it peaked at 31,255 in 1967.

The last time the US government disclosed its stockpile figure was in March 2018, when it stated that there were 3,822 as of September 2017. That was early in the Trump administration, which kept updated figures secret and refused to declassify them despite a request from the Federation of American Scientists.

The decision, according to Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, is a step “back to transparency.”

Mr Kristensen claimed that publishing the stockpile amount would aid US diplomats in weapons control talks and at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference next year.

The Biden administration is conducting a review of nuclear weapons posture and policy, which will be finished early next year.