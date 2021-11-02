The United States has removed Ethiopia from its trade program and imposed sanctions for human rights violations.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden is pulling Ethiopia out of a US trade program after the African country continues to tolerate “grave abuses” of human rights amid the continuing Tigray area violence.

Ethiopia is committing “grave abuses of internationally recognized human rights,” according to Biden in a letter to Congress. According to the United States and the United Nations, Ethiopian forces have repeatedly blocked trucks providing aid and food, depriving many people in the area. According to the Associated Press, a large number of individuals have died of starvation.

In September, Biden issued an executive order threatening to impose penalties on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the unrest and deaths in the Tigray region unless steps were done to end the 11-month conflict.

Ethiopia has not completed the eligibility standards to remain a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, according to Biden, paving the way for sanctions against the country. The African Growth and Opportunity Act allows citizens of Sub-Saharan Africa duty-free access to the United States if they meet specific criteria, such as removing trade and investment barriers and promoting political diversity.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Sanctions will take effect on January 1st. In a statement, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her office will “give each country with clear standards for a pathway toward reinstatement, and our Administration will cooperate with them to achieve that goal.” Ethiopia’s government had actively advocated against the move, but did not immediately react to a request for comment on the White House action.

Biden’s declaration came as US ambassador to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman told reporters that the conflicting parties “don’t seem anywhere near” a cease-fire or talks, and that the humanitarian situation in Tigray was “unacceptable.”

“Without a doubt, the situation is deteriorating, and frankly, we are becoming concerned,” he said, referring not only to the Ethiopian government’s blockade of the Tigray region, but also to Tigray forces’ push into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions in the last four months, widening the humanitarian crisis.

Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator, Mamo Mihretu, argued in a Foreign Policy magazine column last month that “Ethiopia’s embryonic manufacturing industry may. This is a condensed version of the information.