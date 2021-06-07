The United States has recovered a ransom money made following a pipeline hack.

According to sources, the Justice Department has recovered the majority of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made to hackers following a cyberattack that forced the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline to shut down operations last month.

The operation to recover the cryptocurrency from the Russia-based hacker group is the first by the Justice Department’s specialized ransomware task force, and it reflects what US officials say is an increasingly aggressive approach to dealing with a ransomware threat that has targeted critical industries around the world in the last month.

At a press conference announcing the operation, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “By going after an entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital currency, we will continue to use all of our tools and all of our resources to increase the costs and consequences of ransomware attacks and other cyber-enabled attacks.”

Colonial Pipeline, situated in Georgia and supplying almost half of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was forced to temporarily halt operations on May 7 when a team of criminal hackers known as DarkSide gained access to its computer system.

Colonial officials say they shut down their pipeline system before the attack spread to its operating system, and they paid a ransom of about 4.4 million dollars in the hopes of getting it back online as quickly as possible.

The current worth of the 63.7 bitcoin ransom — a preferred currency of hackers due to the notion that it is more difficult to trace — is 2.3 million dollars.

Stephanie Hinds, the acting US attorney for the Northern District of California, where the seizure warrant was filed, said, “The extortionists will never see this money.”

Payment of ransom is generally discouraged by the FBI, which fears that it may fuel more hacking.

The implication for the private sector, according to Ms Monaco, is that if businesses cooperate quickly with law enforcement, officials may be able to execute similar seizures in the future.